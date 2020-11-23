Adani Ports slips over 4% in three days

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) slipped 0.65% to Rs 373.30, extending losses for third day in a row.

The stock has declined 4.54% in three sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 391.05 recorded on 18 November 2020.

During market hours today, Adani Ports said that the latest scorecard of the highly anticipated Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index had ranked the company at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector and added that APSEZ is only company from India to have been included in this sector.

Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index is one of the most sought-after sustainability indices in the world that represents the very top 10% of the largest 800 companies within the world's 20 emerging markets and is based on long-term environment, social and economic, and governance criteria.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India. APSEZ accounts for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 10 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The company reported 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,387 crore on 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,902.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

