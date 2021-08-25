Adani Ports update on acquisition of 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that the company has received order from Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board on 24 August 2021 intimating the approval of proposal of acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port (GPL) by the company from Govt. of Andhra Pradesh.
GPL is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY 21.
It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for financial year 2020-21 was Rs. 1,057 crore.
The acquisition is in line with company's strategy of East Coast to West Coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource rich and industrial belt in Eastern, Central & Southern India.
The consideration for proposed acquisition of 10.4% equity stake of GPL is Rs. 644.78 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU