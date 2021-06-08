Volumes jump at J K Cements Ltd counter

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 5564 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1435 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 June 2021.

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 5564 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1435 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.2,879.80. Volumes stood at 1702 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83475 shares. The stock rose 4.72% to Rs.483.00. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 3226 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.4,530.70. Volumes stood at 3366 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 130.57 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.21% to Rs.148.80. Volumes stood at 122.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49211 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.987.45. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

