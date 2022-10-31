JUST IN
L&T bags transmission orders from Saudi Arabia

The Power Transmission & Distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple EPC orders in the current quarter to build Transmission Lines and Substations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The business will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV Overhead Transmission Lines and a new 230kV Gas Insulated Substation with associated automation and protection systems.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:27 IST

