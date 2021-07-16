Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 1.94%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 29.66% over last one month compared to 5.62% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.39% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 1.94% today to trade at Rs 963.25. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.33% to quote at 2459.62. The index is down 5.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd decreased 1.59% and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd lost 1.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 67.31 % over last one year compared to the 45.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 29.66% over last one month compared to 5.62% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3885 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30111 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 28 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)