Syngene International Ltd Surges 8.86%

Syngene International Ltd has added 14.37% over last one month compared to 4.02% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.3% rise in the SENSEX

Syngene International Ltd gained 8.86% today to trade at Rs 668.05. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.63% to quote at 26177.7. The index is up 4.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Alkem Laboratories Ltd increased 3.65% and Divis Laboratories Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 54.51 % over last one year compared to the 45.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Syngene International Ltd has added 14.37% over last one month compared to 4.02% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 76375 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39268 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 699.95 on 16 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 402 on 16 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)