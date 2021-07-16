Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 308.32 points or 1.19% at 26323.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syngene International Ltd (up 11.83%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 4.57%),Alembic Ltd (up 3.66%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 3.57%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 2.98%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.67%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 2.35%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 2.16%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.13%).

On the other hand, Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.01%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 0.7%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.06 or 0.18% at 53254.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.18% at 15953.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.2 points or 0.52% at 26501.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.09 points or 0.4% at 8123.44.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)