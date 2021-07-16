Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 169.39 points or 0.88% at 19437.04 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.54%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.47%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.25%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.93%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.64%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.5%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.5%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.86%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.06 or 0.18% at 53254.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.18% at 15953.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.2 points or 0.52% at 26501.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.09 points or 0.4% at 8123.44.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

