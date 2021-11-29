Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 4.98%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.94%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 6.52% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 4.98% today to trade at Rs 1903.3. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.94% to quote at 3469.04. The index is up 3.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K E C International Ltd decreased 3.84% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 3.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 73.51 % over last one year compared to the 29.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 6.52% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3091 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4592 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2030 on 26 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 357.75 on 26 Nov 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)