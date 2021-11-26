Chalet Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Hotels Co Ltd, PVR Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2021.

Chalet Hotels Ltd crashed 10.03% to Rs 256.45 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50426 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd tumbled 9.62% to Rs 185.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd lost 9.51% to Rs 1412. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49779 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd shed 9.10% to Rs 286.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd slipped 8.35% to Rs 1898.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

