CRISIL upgrades, reaffirms credit rating of Mangalam Organics

Mangalam Organics announced that CRISIL has upgraded and reaffirmed its rating and outlook for various credit facilities of the company.

CRISIL has revised the Long-Term Rating for various credit facilities to CRISIL A-/Positive (outlook revised from 'Stable' and ratings reaffirmed) from CRISIL A-Stable.

CRISIL has revised the Short-Term Rating for various credit facilities to CRISIL A2+ (outlook and ratings reaffirmed) from CRISIL A2+.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 June 2021. Shares of Mangalam Organics fell 1.32% to settle at Rs 806.20 yesterday.

Mangalam Organics is engaged in the business of manufacturing of camphor, resin and sodium acetate.

