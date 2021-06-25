Take Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R Systems International Ltd, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd and Arman Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2021.

Take Solutions Ltd crashed 7.82% to Rs 64.85 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd tumbled 6.69% to Rs 153.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31005 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd lost 5.19% to Rs 397.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11971 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd fell 4.90% to Rs 101. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arman Financial Services Ltd slipped 4.65% to Rs 628.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3550 shares in the past one month.

