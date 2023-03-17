Adani Transmission Ltd spurts 4.58%, gains for third straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 1018.3, up 4.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% drop in NIFTY and a 8.87% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Adani Transmission Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1018.3, up 4.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17003.6. The Sensex is at 57589.75, down 0.08%. Adani Transmission Ltd has risen around 16.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22621.35, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)