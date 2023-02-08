Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 15438.05 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar rose 16.44% to Rs 246.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 15438.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14378.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15438.0514378.663.923.50430.80387.59339.84306.29246.16211.41

