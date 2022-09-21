Adani Wilmar Ltd Spikes 4.54%

Adani Wilmar Ltd has added 11.21% over last one month compared to 3.49% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Wilmar Ltd rose 4.54% today to trade at Rs 805. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.63% to quote at 16167.42. The index is up 3.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Patanjali Foods Ltd increased 3.89% and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd added 3.87% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 5.62 % over last one year compared to the 1.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Wilmar Ltd has added 11.21% over last one month compared to 3.49% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 878.35 on 28 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 08 Feb 2022.

