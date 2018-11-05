JUST IN
ADF Foods standalone net profit rises 63.93% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 51.76 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 63.93% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales51.7639.78 30 OPM %25.9513.10 -PBDT15.248.92 71 PBT14.187.82 81 NP9.595.85 64

