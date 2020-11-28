Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.67 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 1,67,950 Equity Shares of the face value of ₹10/- each on 27 November 2020 pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units and Performance Restricted Stock Units under Company's ABCL Scheme 2017.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from ₹24,14,79,08,640 (i.e. 2,41,47,90,864 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each) to ₹24,14,95,88,140 (i.e. 2,41,49,58,814 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)