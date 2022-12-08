Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd, Skipper Ltd and Praxis Home Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2022.

Next Mediaworks Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 7.99 at 08-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd spiked 17.88% to Rs 407.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4956 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd soared 14.14% to Rs 28.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13883 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd gained 10.22% to Rs 126.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd exploded 10.14% to Rs 34.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6725 shares in the past one month.

