Venkys (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of India, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2022.

Bank of India, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2022.

Venkys (India) Ltd soared 13.70% to Rs 2061.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2464 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India spiked 6.62% to Rs 99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 6.20% to Rs 20.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd jumped 6.05% to Rs 849.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38150 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd rose 5.89% to Rs 197.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62804 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)