Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit rises 586.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.66% to Rs 3074.61 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail rose 586.52% to Rs 37.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.66% to Rs 3074.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2054.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3074.612054.3412.8815.22314.45250.3423.798.7737.695.49

