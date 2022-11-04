JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 474.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit rises 586.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.66% to Rs 3074.61 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail rose 586.52% to Rs 37.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.66% to Rs 3074.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2054.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3074.612054.34 50 OPM %12.8815.22 -PBDT314.45250.34 26 PBT23.798.77 171 NP37.695.49 587

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU