Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 171.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.57% to Rs 259.60 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 171.53% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 259.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.259.60182.098.896.3319.0911.0814.427.4011.354.18

