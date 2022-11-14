Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 171.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.57% to Rs 259.60 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 171.53% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 259.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales259.60182.09 43 OPM %8.896.33 -PBDT19.0911.08 72 PBT14.427.40 95 NP11.354.18 172
