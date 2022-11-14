JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 171.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.57% to Rs 259.60 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 171.53% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 259.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales259.60182.09 43 OPM %8.896.33 -PBDT19.0911.08 72 PBT14.427.40 95 NP11.354.18 172

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU