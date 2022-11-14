JUST IN
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.90% to Rs 13.00 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.90% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.008.91 46 OPM %10.770.79 -PBDT0.140.04 250 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.120.04 200

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

