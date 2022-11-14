Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.90% to Rs 13.00 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.90% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.008.9110.770.790.140.040.120.040.120.04

