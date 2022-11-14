Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.80% to Rs 71.15 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India rose 89.55% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.80% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

