Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.80% to Rs 71.15 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India rose 89.55% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.80% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales71.1548.14 48 OPM %4.262.47 -PBDT2.291.55 48 PBT1.771.02 74 NP1.270.67 90
