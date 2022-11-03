JUST IN
Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 34.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 52.25 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 34.43% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 52.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.2553.39 -2 OPM %11.1612.98 -PBDT6.648.39 -21 PBT5.627.59 -26 NP3.184.85 -34

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:24 IST

