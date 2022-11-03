Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 34.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 52.25 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 34.43% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 52.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.52.2553.3911.1612.986.648.395.627.593.184.85

