Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 34.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2022 quarter
Ador Fontech standalone net profit rises 22.75% in the March 2022 quarter
Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2022 quarter
5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 52.25 croreNet profit of Ador Fontech declined 34.43% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 52.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.2553.39 -2 OPM %11.1612.98 -PBDT6.648.39 -21 PBT5.627.59 -26 NP3.184.85 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU