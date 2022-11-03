JUST IN
Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 42.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.91% to Rs 13.19 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 42.14% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.91% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.1919.66 -33 OPM %19.5611.29 -PBDT2.791.97 42 PBT2.651.87 42 NP1.991.40 42

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

