Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 938.10 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 20.08% to Rs 156.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 938.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 884.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.938.10884.8020.9329.70235.70291.96203.00260.42156.60195.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)