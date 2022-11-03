Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 938.10 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 20.08% to Rs 156.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 938.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 884.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales938.10884.80 6 OPM %20.9329.70 -PBDT235.70291.96 -19 PBT203.00260.42 -22 NP156.60195.94 -20
