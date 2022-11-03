JUST IN
Raymond consolidated net profit rises 198.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.77% to Rs 2168.24 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 198.25% to Rs 158.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.77% to Rs 2168.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1551.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2168.241551.32 40 OPM %15.4511.58 -PBDT299.90153.56 95 PBT242.4093.47 159 NP158.8553.26 198

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

