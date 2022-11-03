Raymond consolidated net profit rises 198.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.77% to Rs 2168.24 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 198.25% to Rs 158.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.77% to Rs 2168.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1551.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2168.241551.3215.4511.58299.90153.56242.4093.47158.8553.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)