Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 52.01 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 41.31% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.52.0137.0637.4737.4321.2715.4020.4814.6115.3610.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)