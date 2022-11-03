JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 52.01 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 41.31% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.0137.06 40 OPM %37.4737.43 -PBDT21.2715.40 38 PBT20.4814.61 40 NP15.3610.87 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU