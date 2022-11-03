Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tricoat Tubes slumps after weak Q4 performance
Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO ends with robust subscription
Board of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes approves bonus issue of 1:2
Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Rama Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 83.40% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 52.01 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 41.31% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 52.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.0137.06 40 OPM %37.4737.43 -PBDT21.2715.40 38 PBT20.4814.61 40 NP15.3610.87 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU