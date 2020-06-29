CESC standalone net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 1583.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 19.09% to Rs 250.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 1583.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1662.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.03% to Rs 918.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 937.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 7836.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7754.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

