CESC standalone net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 1583.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 19.09% to Rs 250.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 1583.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1662.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.03% to Rs 918.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 937.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 7836.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7754.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1583.001662.00 -5 7836.007754.00 1 OPM %15.869.03 -18.2917.51 - PBDT427.00367.00 16 1567.001615.00 -3 PBT306.00264.00 16 1119.001182.00 -5 NP250.00309.00 -19 918.00937.00 -2

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 14:34 IST

