JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.72% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 94.42% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.72% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.91129.87 -58 OPM %4.647.25 -PBDT3.0510.19 -70 PBT0.217.62 -97 NP0.254.48 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU