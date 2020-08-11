Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.72% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 94.42% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.72% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.54.91129.874.647.253.0510.190.217.620.254.48

