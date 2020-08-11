Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.72% to Rs 54.91 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 94.42% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.72% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.91129.87 -58 OPM %4.647.25 -PBDT3.0510.19 -70 PBT0.217.62 -97 NP0.254.48 -94
