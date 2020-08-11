Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 101.72% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 101.72% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.1415.58 16 OPM %34.4023.88 -PBDT8.274.51 83 PBT7.834.09 91 NP5.852.90 102

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 18:12 IST

