Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 101.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 101.72% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.1415.5834.4023.888.274.517.834.095.852.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)