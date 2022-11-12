Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 582.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adroit Biomed Ltd launches innovative Fortisil Range of smart skincare products that is set to transform the skincare segment
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 190.99% to Rs 6.46 croreNet profit of Adroit Infotech rose 582.86% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 190.99% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.462.22 191 OPM %45.2034.68 -PBDT2.960.73 305 PBT2.640.47 462 NP2.390.35 583
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU