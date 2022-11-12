Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 582.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 190.99% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 582.86% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 190.99% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.462.2245.2034.682.960.732.640.472.390.35

