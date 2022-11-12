JUST IN
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 582.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 190.99% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech rose 582.86% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 190.99% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.462.22 191 OPM %45.2034.68 -PBDT2.960.73 305 PBT2.640.47 462 NP2.390.35 583

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 09:33 IST

