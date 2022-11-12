Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 30.31 croreNet loss of Natraj Proteins reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 30.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.3134.88 -13 OPM %-0.8225.34 -PBDT-0.468.75 PL PBT-0.568.65 PL NP-0.586.71 PL
