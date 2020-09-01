Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.88% to Rs 2.10 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.88% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.103.818.106.560.050.060.010.010.010.01

