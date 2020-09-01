Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.88% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.88% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.103.81 -45 OPM %8.106.56 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
