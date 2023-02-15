JUST IN
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 31.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 31.94% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.479.41 33 OPM %7.469.56 -PBDT3.292.78 18 PBT3.052.53 21 NP2.453.60 -32

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:21 IST

