Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 31.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs and RLLR
Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 12.47 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 31.94% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.479.41 33 OPM %7.469.56 -PBDT3.292.78 18 PBT3.052.53 21 NP2.453.60 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU