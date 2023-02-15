Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 31.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 31.94% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.479.417.469.563.292.783.052.532.453.60

