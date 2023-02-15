Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit declines 56.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.06% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals declined 56.15% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.06% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.3015.1631.4645.123.427.292.746.742.215.04

