Ishan Dyes & chemicals standalone net profit declines 56.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.06% to Rs 10.30 croreNet profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals declined 56.15% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.06% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.3015.16 -32 OPM %31.4645.12 -PBDT3.427.29 -53 PBT2.746.74 -59 NP2.215.04 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU