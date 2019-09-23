IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2019.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd crashed 11.72% to Rs 3.69 at 14:11 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 90898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45507 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd tumbled 10.15% to Rs 27.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2526 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 11.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1466 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd fell 9.55% to Rs 9.38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2472 shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd plummeted 9.47% to Rs 1.53. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

