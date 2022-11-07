Affle India consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 354.59 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 23.25% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 354.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 274.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales354.59274.70 29 OPM %19.9618.93 -PBDT80.7065.09 24 PBT67.6657.03 19 NP58.6847.61 23
