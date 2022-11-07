Affle India consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 354.59 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 23.25% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 354.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 274.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.354.59274.7019.9618.9380.7065.0967.6657.0358.6847.61

