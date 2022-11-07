JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty November futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 354.59 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 23.25% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 354.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 274.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales354.59274.70 29 OPM %19.9618.93 -PBDT80.7065.09 24 PBT67.6657.03 19 NP58.6847.61 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU