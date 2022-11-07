Tavernier Resources standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 185.29% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of Tavernier Resources declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 185.29% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.940.6810.8238.240.140.190.140.190.140.19

