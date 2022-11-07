Tavernier Resources standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 185.29% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of Tavernier Resources declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 185.29% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.940.68 185 OPM %10.8238.24 -PBDT0.140.19 -26 PBT0.140.19 -26 NP0.140.19 -26
