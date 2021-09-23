Affle India receives US patent for technology related to podcasts

Affle India announced the grant of a patent from US Patent & Trademark Office (US PTO), bearing Patent no. 11126416 and date of issue as of 21 September 2021. This patent is related to the technology of driving app installations and user interactions during podcasts.

This is the 4th US patent granted to Affle, alongwith multiple other patents filed and pending across US, India and Singapore.

With this, Affle has built a robust patent portfolio with 20 patents across India, US and Singapore. It now has 4 patents granted in the US, while 16 patents are filed and pending.

