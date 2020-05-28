Automobile Corporation Of Goa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.25% to Rs 73.96 croreNet loss of Automobile Corporation Of Goa reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.25% to Rs 73.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.25% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 326.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 413.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.96104.53 -29 326.75413.30 -21 OPM %0.158.42 -2.977.58 - PBDT2.3311.14 -79 19.9141.18 -52 PBT1.029.86 -90 14.6835.89 -59 NP-0.353.65 PL 9.9620.86 -52
