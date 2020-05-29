IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 80.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 1286.70 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance declined 80.78% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 305.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 1286.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1397.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.85% to Rs 501.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 794.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 4738.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4977.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1286.701397.58 -8 4738.924977.80 -5 OPM %47.2164.22 -66.3871.02 - PBDT41.76312.43 -87 830.831057.16 -21 PBT14.58300.57 -95 725.181025.31 -29 NP58.74305.60 -81 501.83794.62 -37
