Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 537.00 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 28.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 50.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 537.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 631.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 103.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 172.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 2286.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2391.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

