Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd and Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2020.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd and Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2020.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd spiked 13.70% to Rs 681.5 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3105 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd surged 12.68% to Rs 163.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5172 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd soared 12.17% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10349 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd rose 12.16% to Rs 63.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13579 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd jumped 11.90% to Rs 206.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3135 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)