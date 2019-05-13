Agro Tech Foods Ltd Spurts 5.2%

-
Agro Tech Foods Ltd has lost 5.2% over last one month compared to 3.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.36% drop in the SENSEX
Agro Tech Foods Ltd gained 5.2% today to trade at Rs 559.95. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.37% to quote at 11445.64. The index is down 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd increased 3.79% and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd added 2.28% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 2.08 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Agro Tech Foods Ltd has lost 5.2% over last one month compared to 3.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1160 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 769 on 20 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 451 on 26 Oct 2018.
