SBI jumps after turnaround Q4 show

of rose 3.19% to Rs 308.80 at 14:52 IST on BSE after the reported net profit of Rs 838.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 7718.17 crore in Q4 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 137.15 points, or 0.37% to 37,696.06.

On the BSE, 29.10 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.47 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 309.55 and a low of Rs 292.20 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 332.65 on 3 April 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 237.85 on 18 May 2018.

Total income rose 10.57% to Rs 75670.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 172750.36 crore as on 31 March 2019 as against Rs 187764.57 crore as on 31 December 2018 and Rs 223427.46 crore as on 31 March 2018.

The ratio of gross to gross advances stood at 7.53% as on 31 March 2019 as against 8.71% as on 31 December 2018 and 10.91% as on 31 March 2018.

The ratio of net to net advances stood at 3.01% as on 31 March 2019 as against 3.95% as on 31 December 2018 and 5.73% as on 31 March 2018.

The bank's provisions and contingencies fell 41.27% to Rs 16501.89 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. Of this, provisions for fell 28.01% to Rs 17335.84 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Provision coverage ratio of the was at 78.73% as on 31 March 2019.

holds 57.13% stake in (as on 31 March 2019).

