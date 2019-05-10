Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Beardsell Ltd and Asian Hotels (West) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2019.
Country Condos Ltd tumbled 17.25% to Rs 2.11 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8883 shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd lost 15.25% to Rs 25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd crashed 12.96% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1133 shares in the past one month.
Beardsell Ltd corrected 12.61% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 929 shares in the past one month.
Asian Hotels (West) Ltd dropped 11.88% to Rs 319. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1944 shares in the past one month.
