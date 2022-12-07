Volumes soar at CESC Ltd counter

CESC Ltd recorded volume of 57.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 52.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 December 2022.

CESC Ltd recorded volume of 57.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 52.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.99% to Rs.76.25. Volumes stood at 67587 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4869 shares. The stock rose 1.04% to Rs.1,898.00. Volumes stood at 2222 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20364 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.114.80. Volumes stood at 67109 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 53234 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13280 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.2,231.00. Volumes stood at 4143 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India clocked volume of 88.08 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.25% to Rs.28.05. Volumes stood at 31.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)