AIA Engineering to subscribe to shares of Clean Max Meridius

-
ALSO READ
SAL Steel to supply ferro chrome to AIA Engineering for 3 years
AIA Engineering update on sale of grinding media to Canada
Max Financial gets IRDAI nod for acquiring residual stake in Max Life
AIA Engineering to source ferro chrome from SAL Steel
AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter
-
For setting up captive hybrid renewable power project in GujaratAIA Engineering has executed share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (Promoter Shareholder) and Clean Max Meridius (CMPL) to acquire/ subscribe 2,600 equity shares of Rs 10 of CMPL for setting up a captive hybrid (solar & wind) power project in Gujarat.
The company will also sign and execute energy supply agreement with Clean Max Meridius for supplying contracted hybrid (solar & wind) energy to the company as a captive user.
Pursuant to the above acquisition/subscription of shares, CMPL will become an associate of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU