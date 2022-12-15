AIA Engineering to subscribe to shares of Clean Max Meridius

For setting up captive hybrid renewable power project in Gujarat

AIA Engineering has executed share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (Promoter Shareholder) and Clean Max Meridius (CMPL) to acquire/ subscribe 2,600 equity shares of Rs 10 of CMPL for setting up a captive hybrid (solar & wind) power project in Gujarat.

The company will also sign and execute energy supply agreement with Clean Max Meridius for supplying contracted hybrid (solar & wind) energy to the company as a captive user.

Pursuant to the above acquisition/subscription of shares, CMPL will become an associate of the company.

