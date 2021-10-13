Air carriers take off as Govt removes curbs on domestic flights

Shares of two aviation firms rose by 1.14% to 4.27% as the government will remove restrictions on domestic aviation capacity from 18 October 2021.

SpiceJet (up 4.27%) and InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 1.14%) jumped.

The Union ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday allowed domestic flights to fly with 100% capacity from Monday, 18 October 2021 onwards.

The ministry reduced the permissible capacity to 50% with effect from 1 June 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic. It increased it to 72.5% with effect from 12 August 2021, and further to 85.% with effect from 18 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)