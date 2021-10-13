Air carriers take off as Govt removes curbs on domestic flights

-
ALSO READ
Nifty trades firmly above 17,750; aviation stocks take off
Board of Interglobe Aviation to consider raising of funds via QIP
Interglobe Aviation Q4 net loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr
Spicejet skids after Q1 net loss expands to Rs 731 cr
Spicejet spurts on transfer of logistics biz to subsidiary
-
Shares of two aviation firms rose by 1.14% to 4.27% as the government will remove restrictions on domestic aviation capacity from 18 October 2021.SpiceJet (up 4.27%) and InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 1.14%) jumped.
The Union ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday allowed domestic flights to fly with 100% capacity from Monday, 18 October 2021 onwards.
The ministry reduced the permissible capacity to 50% with effect from 1 June 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic. It increased it to 72.5% with effect from 12 August 2021, and further to 85.% with effect from 18 September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU